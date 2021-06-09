Senators hire new softball coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Legendary softball coach Dale Palmer will root for his Senators softball program in retirement. Palmer who won over one thousand games and six State Championships, will be replaced by Lindsay Vanover. Vanover comes to Sparkman after spending 10 years in the college ranks at the University of Montevallo and Dartmouth College.

Vanover started the Montevallo softball program in 2013, serving as head coach for the program’s first seven seasons. Prior to Montevallo, Vanover served as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Dartmouth College for three seasons.

Vanover also served as the head coach of Pasadena Memorial High School in Pasadena, Texas for 5 seasons.

Sparkman reached the Class 7A Softball Championships during the 2020-2021 season.

