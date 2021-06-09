Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Mother of nine, two children killed in Sumter County crash

Two of the woman’s other children were also hurt
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash.(Associated Press)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A York mother of nine and two of her children were killed in a highway crash in Sumter County Tuesday night.

The crash happened around six o’clock on Sumter County 27 about six miles west of York. Troopers say 35-year old Ciarra Stephens was killed when her mini-van swerved off the road and hit a tree. Two of Stephens’ children also died at the scene. The children were six and seven years old. Troopers say the victims were not wearing seat belts.

Two other passengers were hurt and were taken to area hospitals. Troopers say those passengers were also Stephens’ children.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
FBI photo of Herrington as "MagaLumberjack"
Court documents state Madison man nicknamed “MagaLumberjack” charged with assaulting federal officer at January 6 riot
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Mae Jemison student-athlete shot, killed at Atlanta hotel
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Britney Oakley
Florence Police arrest suspect in June vehicle theft investigation