Mother of nine, two children killed in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A York mother of nine and two of her children were killed in a highway crash in Sumter County Tuesday night.

The crash happened around six o’clock on Sumter County 27 about six miles west of York. Troopers say 35-year old Ciarra Stephens was killed when her mini-van swerved off the road and hit a tree. Two of Stephens’ children also died at the scene. The children were six and seven years old. Troopers say the victims were not wearing seat belts.

Two other passengers were hurt and were taken to area hospitals. Troopers say those passengers were also Stephens’ children.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash.

