More businesses offering signing bonuses to attract workers

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With the big worker shortage around the country, some businesses are offering more incentives to get people to come back to work. In some cases, companies are offering thousands of dollars in signing bonuses.

We found plenty of them just scrolling through Facebook.

Medical West is offering a $5,000 sign on bonus. They’re looking for medical technologists and lab techs.

Restaurants are also offering up incentives. Half Shell Oyster house locations in Birmingham and Trussville are giving new employees up to $600 when they sign on.

The company says it’s just another way to attract and keep workers in a very competitive market.

“The signing bonus is just a way that we’re kind of investing in our employees up front and a little bit over time in hopes that they’ll return that investment into our company as well,” spokesperson Kelsey Griffin said.

The bonus program at Half Shell works like this: $100 for those who get hired and complete training then $200 on your second check. You’ll get $300 if you’ve been employed for 90 days. The company is also offering a “bring a friend to work” program that offers bonuses as well.

