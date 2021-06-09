Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Man from Arab charged with attempted murder in Cullman Co. stabbing

Justin Brian Horton, 32, of Arab, is charged with attempted murder and assault
Justin Brian Horton, 32, of Arab, is charged with attempted murder and assault(CCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Arab was arrested in Cullman County for attempted murder and assault in the first degree.

Investigators with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Justin Brian Horton on Wednesday, June 9.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office and our news partners at Cullman Times, deputies and investigators responded to a report of a possible stabbing in the Walter Community Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was able to identify the offender as Horton, who had already fled the scene.

Horton was located and taken into custody shortly after.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

“I would like to thank the deputies and investigators for their immediate action and for quickly tracking down the offender,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “Due to this quick response, they were able to locate Horton and keep the citizens and the community safe.”

Horton is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Major wreck on I-65 north in Limestone County
Crash on I-65 in Limestone Co. still causing major traffic delays
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Sixty-three-year-old James Campbell is from Athens, but he was in Fort Morgan this week where...
Athens man drowns at Baldwin Co. beach
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Mae Jemison student-athlete shot, killed at Atlanta hotel

Latest News

Sixty-three-year-old James Campbell is from Athens, but he was in Fort Morgan this week where...
Athens man drowns at Baldwin Co. beach
UAH alumna Brittnie Granville and daughter Brailynn
UAH alumna wins Ms. Black Alabama USA, advocates for Autism awareness
With that big worker shortage around the country, businesses are offering more incentives to...
More businesses offering signing bonuses to attract workers
Alabama Department of Labor updates portal to help ease unemployment demand