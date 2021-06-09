Mae Jemison student-athlete shot, killed at Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA (WAFF) - A Mae Jemison student-athlete was killed last weekend in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, Kyreon Bone was shot at the Intercontinental Hotel on Peachtree Road on June 6.

Bone was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. WAFF is told his brother, Marquise Daniel, is charged in the shooting. He faces an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Marquise Daniel (Atlanta Police)

Jemison Coach Jeremy Bynum released the following statement:

Both our basketball team and the Jemison High School community are saddened to learn of the passing of rising senior and student-athlete Kyreon Bone over the weekend. Principal Leverette and I have been in close contact with Kyreon’s family, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time. We encourage any student or staff member seeking assistance to reach out to us, and we will connect them with resources and support.

Bone is the second student at Jemison to be killed this year. Deu’nta Moore was killed March 13th in a Huntsville shooting.

