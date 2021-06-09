Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Limestone County woman wanted in connection to multiple car thefts

Have you seen Elizabeth Philyaw?
Have you seen Elizabeth Philyaw?(LCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is accused of stealing two vehicles in the area.

Deputies say Elizabeth Ashleigh Philyaw is wanted for stealing cars in Limestone County. She was last seen in a gold 2017 Ford Escape with an Alabama tag reading 1915BG8.

A press release says Philyaw is 5′03″ and around 123 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on Philyaw, you are encouraged to contact Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111.

