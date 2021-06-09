Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Inmate stabbed at Bibb Correctional Facility

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving a prison sentence for robbery and theft convictions out of Montgomery and Lee counties is recovering after being stabbed in an Alabama prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that Marques Antwan Watts, 29, was stabbed during an inmate-on-inmate assault on Friday.

Watts is serving an 18-year sentence at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.

ADOC said while Watts was transported to a hospital for treatment, he has since been released back into the prison system’s custody.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
FBI photo of Herrington as "MagaLumberjack"
Court documents state Madison man nicknamed “MagaLumberjack” charged with assaulting federal officer at January 6 riot
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Mae Jemison student-athlete shot, killed at Atlanta hotel
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash.
Mother of nine, two children killed in Sumter County crash
Britney Oakley
Florence Police arrest suspect in June vehicle theft investigation