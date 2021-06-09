Huntsville Police investigating morning shooting at Blue Spring Road home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were shot early Wednesday morning at a home on Blue Spring Rd. in Huntsville.

An investigator and crime scene unit were on the scene.

According to Lt. Scott Patterson with HPD, the call came in around 1:30 a.m. Four people were sleeping in the home at the time of the shooting. Two people were shot, including a young man and an elderly woman. The young man was shot in the leg. The elderly woman was grazed in her buttocks. Both victims are at Huntsville Hospital.

Patterson said the shooter was gone before police arrived. They do not have a description of that gunman at the moment.

Patterson said police believe the suspect and victims knew one another and that this might be a retaliation shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check this story throughout the day for updates.

