Florence Police arrest suspect in June vehicle theft investigation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police arrested a 31-year-old woman last week following a stolen vehicle investigation.

Britney Oakley was arrested for first-degree theft of property on June 1. Police say an investigation started after a vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex on Helton Drive.

At the investigation’s conclusion, the vehicle was located and Oakley was charged with the theft by the Florence Police Department.

Nothing further is available on this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.