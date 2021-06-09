Deals
Flood threat with more storms on the way.

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day forecast
WAFF 10 Day forecast(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will continue for most North Alabama counties through 7:00 PM CDT.  Locally heavy rainfall earlier in the day will cause some headaches for the evening commute with additional showers possible before sunset.

  Skies stay cloudy overnight with isolated to scattered rain possible for Thursday morning, lows will be near 70 degrees.  The unsettled pattern will continue for Thursday and Friday with rain showers and thunderstorms possible at any point of the day, keep the rain gear and umbrella close by.

The good news is the unsettled pattern will start to break down by the weekend giving us a needed reprieve from the widespread rainfall.  Just isolated showers and storms are expected for Saturday and Sunday with hotter high temperatures in the upper 80s.  Next week is trending a bit drier as well with more sunshine and temps staying seasonal in the middle to upper 80s.

