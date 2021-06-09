Deals
Elkmont man accused of killing his father will stand trial

27-year-old Daniel Thornton is accused of shooting his father in the head and chest inside their home
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - 27-year-old Daniel Thornton appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Thornton is accused of killing his 51-year-old father David Thornton at their home in the Piney Chapel community.

One of the investigators who responded to the shooting back in March testified at the hearing. She said when she walked into the home, she found David Thornton dead on a recliner chair.

Investigators say he was shot in the head and chest. Neighbors report hearing arguing between the father and son earlier that day.

The investigator said they considered Daniel Thornton a suspect when surveillance video showed no other people entering or leaving the house around the time of the murder, despite Thornton saying he was in the bathroom, heard gunshots, and then came out to find his father dead.

There were also two missing firearms from the house, which were found days later in a burn pile in the yard.

The investigator also said while in jail, Thornton has been in communication with his mother, claiming his father forced him to commit the murder.

After the preliminary hearing, the judge found probable cause to bound the case to a grand jury and ultimately take it to trial.

