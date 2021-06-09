Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Dorothy Davidson Celebration of Life at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders from around Alabama celebrated the life and the legacy of Dr. Dorothy Davidson. Davidson passed away on May 11th after a three-year battle with cancer.

Dr. Davidson was the CEO of Davidson Technologies and paved the way for women in engineering. She was also one of Huntsville’s well-known philanthropists.

Her namesake, the U.S. Space, and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration held a celebration in remembrance of her accomplishments.

“She is someone to be admired, but more than to be admired she is someone to be copied. She is somebody that we should take a little bit of her and put a little bit into us to make us a little better tomorrow than we were today,” says Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville.

“I think each of us can say that by knowing Dorothy, we were a little bit better tomorrow than the day that we met her.”

If you missed the event, you can watch a replay on the U.S Space and Rocket Center’s Youtube.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
FBI photo of Herrington as "MagaLumberjack"
Court documents state Madison man nicknamed “MagaLumberjack” charged with assaulting federal officer at January 6 riot
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Mae Jemison student-athlete shot, killed at Atlanta hotel
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Kyreon Bone dies in shooting at Atlanta hotel
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash.
Mother of nine, two children killed in Sumter County crash
Britney Oakley
Florence Police arrest suspect in June vehicle theft investigation