Dorothy Davidson Celebration of Life at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders from around Alabama celebrated the life and the legacy of Dr. Dorothy Davidson. Davidson passed away on May 11th after a three-year battle with cancer.

Dr. Davidson was the CEO of Davidson Technologies and paved the way for women in engineering. She was also one of Huntsville’s well-known philanthropists.

Her namesake, the U.S. Space, and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration held a celebration in remembrance of her accomplishments.

“She is someone to be admired, but more than to be admired she is someone to be copied. She is somebody that we should take a little bit of her and put a little bit into us to make us a little better tomorrow than we were today,” says Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville.

“I think each of us can say that by knowing Dorothy, we were a little bit better tomorrow than the day that we met her.”

If you missed the event, you can watch a replay on the U.S Space and Rocket Center’s Youtube.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.