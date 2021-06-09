Deals
Crash on I-65 in Limestone Co. still causing major traffic delays

Major wreck on I-65 north in Limestone County
Major wreck on I-65 north in Limestone County(Viewer photo)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A car crash on I-65 near the Tennessee state line is creating traffic chaos Wednesday afternoon.

WAFF is told an 18-wheeler was hauling grain and veered off the road before noon. The driver had to be pulled from the cab before being sent to the hospital.

The northbound lanes of 65 remain closed right now, causing major traffic delays.

Traffic is being detoured onto Highway 53 while crews clear the crash. So far, there is no word on when the road may reopen.

If you need to go this way, you’re advised to get off 65 north as far south as Athens and find a way around the closure.

