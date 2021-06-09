Athens man drowns at Baldwin Co. beach

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT
BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Baldwin County Coroner confirms a man from Limestone County drowned at a Fort Morgan beach Wednesday.

Sixty-three-year-old James Campbell is from Athens, but he was in Fort Morgan this week where authorities say he drowned in the ocean Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Buchanan Court E. on Hwy 180 around 9:30 a.m. when they received a tip about a swimmer in distress.

Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office say the victim was life-flighted to an emergency room but did not survive. The Baldwin County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office will continue the investigation.

There are no further details at this time. WAFF will continue to update you as we learn more.

