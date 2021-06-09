Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Alligator spotted taking early morning stroll in Fla. post office

A patron spotted an alligator when going to the post office in Spring Hill, Florida, to mail a...
A patron spotted an alligator when going to the post office in Spring Hill, Florida, to mail a package.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Fla. (Gray News) - Chances are you don’t expect to see an alligator guarding the P.O. boxes when you mail a package at the post office early in the morning.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to the U.S. Post Office facility in Spring Hill around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after a patron spotted a 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby.

According to Deputy PIO Michael Terry, this post office location features automatic double doors that allow entrance into the lobby 24 hours a day – easily opening for the gator to get inside.

Responding deputies called a trapper to safely remove the alligator from the post office.

The sheriff’s office received calls the day before from people who spotted a gator in the vicinity. Terry said deputies were unable to find the alligator at that time but believes it could be the same one.

Officials believe the gator wandered towards the post office from a nearby pond in Delta Woods Park.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
FBI photo of Herrington as "MagaLumberjack"
Court documents state Madison man nicknamed “MagaLumberjack” charged with assaulting federal officer at January 6 riot
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base on lockdown; police searching for shooters
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
In UK in first foreign trip, Biden to announce vaccine plan
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op