Alabama Department of Labor updates portal to help ease unemployment demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Labor is still playing catch up on the influx of unemployment claims due to the pandemic. ADOL has updated an existing portal in hopes it will help people get the help they need sooner.

This portal has been updated so that claimants can submit documentation without speaking to an agent.

Phones are ringing off the hook. Tara Hutchinson with the Alabama Department of Labor says the department receives tens of thousands of calls a day.

“Those appointments open at 5 p.m. every day for the following day. Usually, within 5 minutes they are all filled. That is 600 appointments filled in about 5 minutes.”

To help combat the influx of calls, the department has improved an existing portal to allow unemployment compensation claimants to upload documents related to their claims online.

“A lot of these calls are related to things like account reviews or if there is an issue on their account where we simply need some documentation.”

Robert Harris says there is inaccurate information on his account in regards to his work history and has been calling for two months to talk to someone.

“She says well you have to keep trying. She said if you ever do get through, remember, we are still working with 2020 numbers and figures and we have a huge backlog.”

However, on the second business day of the portal opening, Robert finally got through to an agent.

Hutchinson tells WAFF they can help more people now than ever before. But, she urges people to visit the department of labor’s website before calling to free up the lines.

“Try to utilize any method that you have other than getting through on the phones and see if that works. Now it is not always going to work. There is no silver bullet. There are going to be delays in almost every instance.

We also want to remind you that the extra $300 unemployment benefits are set to expire on June 19th in Alabama.

