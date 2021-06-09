Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer were killed as they walked along a Southern California desert highway. A fourth girl lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed three young girls — two of them in wheelchairs — and critically injured a fourth as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

The Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer died Saturday night as they strolled on the shoulder of a road in Lucerne Valley.

Her mother tells KNBC-TV that 14-year-old Natalie Cole lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.

The CHP recovered a pickup truck.

Witnesses say the driver and passenger got out and looked at the bodies before running away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
FBI photo of Herrington as "MagaLumberjack"
Court documents state Madison man nicknamed “MagaLumberjack” charged with assaulting federal officer at January 6 riot
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base on lockdown; police searching for shooters
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
In UK in first foreign trip, Biden to announce vaccine plan
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op