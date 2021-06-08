Deals
Trial date set for Guntersville murder suspect

Spencer, Source: Marshall Count Jail
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trial date has been set for a Guntersville triple murder suspect. He is charged with four counts of murder, along with three additional charges of capital murder

Jimmy Spencer was arrested in July 2018 in connection to the murders of Marie Kitchens Martin, her great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha Reliford. The court summoned 450 jurors for the case.

READ MORE: Investigators release new information regarding Guntersville murders

Spencer will go before a jury on Jan. 10, 2022. The trial is expected to last around two to three weeks.

WAFF is told Spencer is not mentally ill and is competent to stand trial with his lawyer.

