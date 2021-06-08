Trial date set for Guntersville murder suspect

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trial date has been set for a Guntersville triple murder suspect. He is charged with four counts of murder, along with three additional charges of capital murder

Jimmy Spencer was arrested in July 2018 in connection to the murders of Marie Kitchens Martin, her great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha Reliford. The court summoned 450 jurors for the case.

Spencer will go before a jury on Jan. 10, 2022. The trial is expected to last around two to three weeks.

WAFF is told Spencer is not mentally ill and is competent to stand trial with his lawyer.

