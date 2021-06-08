Deals
Scottsboro paramedic accused of throwing medical tool at firefighter charged with assault

Matthew West was charged with assault with bodily fluids
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro paramedic was charged with assault after police say he threw a medical tool at a firefighter, striking him in the face.

On June 7, Scottsboro first responders arrived on the scene of a serious car wreck on Highway 72. Police say paramedics were on the scene as one patient was seriously injured after being trapped in one of the vehicles.

That’s when officers say Matthew Houston West, 32, threw a contaminated medical utensil at a firefighter, hitting him in the face.

The firefighter was injured by the tool and suffered minor injuries.

Police charged West with assault with bodily fluids, which is a Class A misdemeanor. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

WAFF is told the patient involved in the wreck was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he is still in critical condition.

