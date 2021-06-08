Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

More thunderstorms for your Tuesday evening

By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A slow-moving line of thunderstorms is approaching NW Alabama this evening, these storms have a history of producing some damaging wind gusts.

WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS on 48 NOW
WATCH ON DEMAND NEWSCASTS on VUit

There will still be a threat of stronger wind gusts as this feature tracks eastward through this evening.  On top of the wind threat, torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will also be possible.  There is also the potential of outflow winds from storms down south to trigger some additional scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the evening.

A few lingering showers are expected to continue overnight into early Wednesday morning with warm and muggy lows in low 70s.  The stubborn low pressure center to our west will continue to stream Gulf moisture into the Tennessee Valley bringing additional chances for scattered rain and storms through the day Wednesday.  The unsettled weather pattern will continue for Thursday and Friday, anticipate some delays in outdoor activities as heavy rainfall and lightning will be possible during the afternoon.

The weekend forecast is trending slightly drier with isolated to scattered rain and storms expected for Saturday, isolated rain will be possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of University Drive is closed due to a wreck
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
Mo Brooks speaking at a pro-Trump rally hours before riot at the capitol.
Video shows Capitol lawsuit served at Mo Brooks’ home, police report filed
More on a proposal to release Huntsville body cam footage to the public
Two Huntsville City Council members working to release body cam footage to public
Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing 25-year-old Madiline Miniclier.
Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing woman
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

More thunderstorms for your Tuesday evening
More thunderstorms for your Tuesday evening
WAFF 10 Day
More thunderstorms for your Tuesday evening
WAFF 48's Tuesday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF 48's Tuesday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
Showers for some today
Scattered storms and high humidity the next few days