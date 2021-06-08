Scattered storms and high humidity the next few days

Happy Tuesday! Grab the umbrella and raincoat, you’re probably going to use them this week!

We are seeing some scattered storms weaken across the Valley this morning, but some areas are waking up to storms. Temperatures are very warm out there and we are also seeing spotty fog to start off the day. Overall an active start to the day today. Temperatures are already warm this morning due to the high humidity and we will warm into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Wind today will stay breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph which will keep humidity extremely high. This afternoon we will see areas of sun and clouds before we see some more storms roll in during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong, bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. There will be plenty of lightning and thunder as well.

This will pretty much stay the forecast here throughout the week with scattered afternoon storms possible each day and temperatures into the mid to upper 80s depending on the amount of sunshine. Winds will stay breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph keeping humidity high all week long as well!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

