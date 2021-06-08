Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible security incident

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base’s gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

The base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It’s directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

Gates have been secured for JBPHH. We will provide additional updates as they become available.

Posted by Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of University Drive is closed due to a wreck
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
Mo Brooks speaking at a pro-Trump rally hours before riot at the capitol.
Video shows Capitol lawsuit served at Mo Brooks’ home, police report filed
More on a proposal to release Huntsville body cam footage to the public
Two Huntsville City Council members working to release body cam footage to public
Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing 25-year-old Madiline Miniclier.
Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing woman
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris tells Latin Americans the US can offer them hope
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that...
Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts new negotiations
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal