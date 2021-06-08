More thunderstorms for your Tuesday evening

A slow moving line of thunderstorms is approaching NW Alabama around the 4:00 PM hour, these storms have a history of producing some damaging wind gusts.

There will still be a threat of stronger wind gusts as this feature tracks eastward through this evening. On top of the wind threat, torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will also be possible. There is also the potential of outflow winds from storms down south to trigger some additional scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the evening.

A few lingering showers are expected to continue overnight into early Wednesday morning with warm and muggy lows in low 70s. The stubborn low pressure center to our west will continue to stream Gulf moisture into the Tennessee Valley bringing additional chances for scattered rain and storms through the day Wednesday. The unsettled weather pattern will continue for Thursday and Friday, anticipate some delays in outdoor activities as heavy rainfall and lightning will be possible during the afternoon.

The weekend forecast is trending slightly drier with isolated to scattered rain and storms expected for Saturday, isolated rain will be possible on Sunday.

