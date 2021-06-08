Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Junk ship attracts many at Florence Harbor Marina

Captain Rich Ender
Captain Rich Ender(Times Daily)
By Bernie Delinski and Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Out of all the watercraft at the marina, one particular Junk ship is catching the eye of many visitors.

The Chinese Junk ship, originally made in Hong Kong in 1967, lives at the Florence Harbor Marina.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, captain Rich Ender has made his boat appear as a pirate ship, compiled of skull and bones of the Jolly Roger flying atop it. However, the captain is far from a pirate, although visitors think otherwise.

Ender keeps a treasure chest aboard that is fully stocked with sweet chocolate coins for his visitors!

Captain Rich Ender
Captain Rich Ender(Times Daily)

Ender is a former U.S. Marines sergeant, linebacker and retired owner of a computer repair business that was passed down to his children. When he got his hands on this ship, he envisioned the best for the vessel. He receives several reactions from young children and adults who visit the marina.

Read the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of University Drive is closed due to a wreck
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
Mo Brooks speaking at a pro-Trump rally hours before riot at the capitol.
Video shows Capitol lawsuit served at Mo Brooks’ home, police report filed
More on a proposal to release Huntsville body cam footage to the public
Two Huntsville City Council members working to release body cam footage to public
Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing 25-year-old Madiline Miniclier.
Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing woman
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Summer literacy camp underway in north Alabama
Summer literacy camp underway in north Alabama
Madison man arrested in connection to January 6 riot, Athens PD grant, Updates on Huntsville...
Tuesday night's newscast at 6
PG13 Space Crew visits Space Camp
PG13 Space Crew visits Space Camp
The Athens Police Department is looking to hire more officers
The Athens Police Department is looking to hire more officers