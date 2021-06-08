Junk ship attracts many at Florence Harbor Marina

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Out of all the watercraft at the marina, one particular Junk ship is catching the eye of many visitors.

The Chinese Junk ship, originally made in Hong Kong in 1967, lives at the Florence Harbor Marina.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily , captain Rich Ender has made his boat appear as a pirate ship, compiled of skull and bones of the Jolly Roger flying atop it. However, the captain is far from a pirate, although visitors think otherwise.

Ender keeps a treasure chest aboard that is fully stocked with sweet chocolate coins for his visitors!

Captain Rich Ender (Times Daily)

Ender is a former U.S. Marines sergeant, linebacker and retired owner of a computer repair business that was passed down to his children. When he got his hands on this ship, he envisioned the best for the vessel. He receives several reactions from young children and adults who visit the marina.

Read the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily .

