Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements

A portion of University Drive is closed due to a wreck
A portion of University Drive is closed due to a wreck(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Coroner confirmed Joshua Gurley was killed Monday afternoon when he was riding a bicycle on University Drive and was hit by a car. He was 37.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Oster Drive on June 6.

Joshua leaves behind a big family including 2 sons, 8 and 18 years old.

“My dad was a very kind and compassionate person he had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders,” said Joshua’s son, Austin Gurley. “He didn’t just take responsibility for me, my brother, he also took responsibility for the whole family as well.”

Austin just graduated from high school and is preparing to go to college in the fall.

“It’s a big loss for the family as well. My brother is just going back to elementary school and he doesn’t really know how to cope with this,” Austin added.

Joshua’s older sister is heartbroken and in shock.

“I always felt responsible for my brothers, to take care of them. My brother was a wonderful person, he paid for our other family members’ Christmas when they didn’t have anything. He made sure all of his nieces and nephews have the best,” said Brandy Burlington.

This crash is still under investigation, but the family is asking for your help. They have set up a gofundme page to help pay for Joshua’s funeral expenses which we have linked here.

WAFF will keep you updated as we learn more.

