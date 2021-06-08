Deals
Facebook’s Huntsville Data Center continues to develop in Madison County

Huntsville Data Center continue to develop building
(Huntsville Data Center)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Facebook’s Huntsville Data Center announced on Tuesday afternoon they have resumed construction.

According to their Facebook page, the campus will be nearly 2.5 million square feet and will represent an investment of over $1 billion. The center is expected to be complete by 2024.

Construction of the third building is well underway, and construction has already started for the rest of the campus. Today the campus has contributed over 5 million work hours to the Huntsville economy, according to officials at Huntsville Data Center

The company also announced that its data center facilities will be among the most energy and water-efficient data centers in the world. The Huntsville Data Center will be supported by 100% renewable energy, including a solar project located in Muscle Shoals, AL.

