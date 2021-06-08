Deals
Facebook expanding investment to $1B for Huntsville data center

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A major investment in Madison County just got even bigger.

Buildings one and two are expected to open by the end of 2021.
Buildings one and two are expected to open by the end of 2021.(Facebook)

This week Facebook announced its expanding its data center in North Huntsville.

The ground breaking for two buildings was in 2018, but now they’re adding on three additional buildings.

That comes out to a $1 billion investment in the community. The initial investment was $700 million.

WAFF 48 talked with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle Tuesday, who says he’s excited about the impact this will have on the area.

“When you look at a billion dollars, when you look at that, the property tax off that alone will have the school system with $5-6 million a year. So that kind of investment in our community turns around and has an investment in our schools and our community,” Mayor Battle said.

The buildings will open in phases, with the first two expected to open this year.

There are construction jobs, and of course the jobs at Facebook up for grabs.

Click here to see all openings.

