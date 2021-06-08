Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Donations, information needed for space industry memorial at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

The NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center Retirees Association is establishing an interactive- Space Exploration Memorial at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With a nickname like Rocket City, it’s no secret Huntsville is synonymous with space exploration and engineering.

A massive effort is underway to commemorate everyone who has worked in the space industry within the last 70 years.

The NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center Retirees Association is establishing an interactive Space Exploration Memorial at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The memorial will be built in phases. First, a kiosk first, then a pool engraved by names.

Seventy years is a long time, that’s why 22,000 names are already on the list for the memorial kiosk. Now, members are asking for you to help fill in the gaps and submit any information you have about people who have contributed to the industry.

“We want it to be as personal as it can be and as expansive as it can be so that everybody’s in there,” said MSFC Retirees Association President Rick Chappell.

The pool will eventually be framed by engraved names, then fountains will be added. Retirees will be fundraising for the next two years to get this historical tribute off the ground.

To contribute information or funding, go to marshallretirees.org.

