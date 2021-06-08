Deals
Decatur Mayor proposes improved litter cleanup and mowing efforts for the Beltline

Mayor Bowling wants to have contract workers mow and pick-up litter along the Beltline five-days a week.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling wants to see more mowing and litter picked up along the Beltline from the intersection of HWY 67 & HWY 31 to HWY 20. That stretch of road has prevalent overgrown grass and some significant litter.

Currently, the Beltline gets mowed every two weeks. Mayor Bowling wants to have contract workers mow and pick up litter along the highway, five days a week.

This would cost some extra money though. The City Council would have to approve a budget increase of $100,000 for the last four months of the fiscal year.

City Council President Jacob Ladner had to says cleaning the area up is a basic fundamental responsibility of local government.

”When you’re traveling as a citizen, as anybody traveling, as a tourist traveling down those roads and you see the businesses that are there, it just makes them more attractive if the right of ways and the streets are clean. So, not only will it be good for the existing businesses to have more of a cleaner appearance there, it will also attract new businesses to that area,” said Ladner.

The beautification effort would be approved at the June 21 City Council meeting.

