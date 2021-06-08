Decatur city leaders want to start $8 million worth of improvements

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur’s City Council is likely to approve the beginning of a major project in the city. The city would spend a starting $700,000 to design improvements along 6th Avenue.

Once actually building the improvements is factored in, the project will cost around $8 million. Council President Jacob Ladner says 6th Ave. needs a bit of a facelift.

“We have a really nice, beautiful downtown, but when you come across the river bridge that’s really not the feel you get,” said Ladner.

The project would start right off the bridge and stretch to Delano Park with improvements to landscaping, the sidewalks, street lights and more.

“As we do our part as the city to help clean up that entryway, we hope that our businesses and others will start to get involved in that process as well,” said Ladner.

Stratton Orr is the Chairman of a Committee pushing to beautify the area.

“This is a very exciting project and we think it’s gonna be transformational for the city of Decatur and for the city’s future. This is the next logical step in our downtown transformation to improve this corridor and give it more of a downtown feel,” said Orr.

Orr says the goal is to improve safety, appearance, walkability and traffic flow.

“We think this will really make for a great experience and be that wow factor that draws in a first-time visitor,” said Orr.

If approved, the design phase would move forward right away. That alone would take around 10 months followed by up to a year of construction.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.