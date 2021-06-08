Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Concerts in the Park returns to Big Spring Park

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The local music scene is back as the first Huntsville Concert in the Park kicked off Monday night.

A Huntsville summer tradition, the concerts will be held over ten weeks every Monday evening through August 9.

Every week, music fans can head to the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage in downtown Huntsville where a local artist will perform from 6:30 - 8 p.m.

“After being off last summer we are so excited to be out in the park. Again the crowds are still coming in and we expect the park to be full by the time we bring on our second band at 7:30,” says Allison Dillon-Jauken, Arts Huntsville Executive Director.

“It’s just a great night to come out, celebrate music, celebrate community, and enjoy downtown Huntsville.”

The event is totally free to the public, but concert-goers are asked to bring their own seating. To add to the good news, your pets are also allowed as long as they’re on a leash!

There will be different bands performing every week with various genres.

You can find the full Concerts in the Park lineup on the Arts Huntsville website, linked here.

Popular food trucks from the area will also be on site such as Happi Pappi Beignets, O Taste & See BBQ, Piper and Leaf Tea, Hippea Camper and more!

