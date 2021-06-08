Deals
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road(WAFF)
By Tiffany Thompson and Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car crashed into a Huntsville home on Tuesday morning.

According to Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson, the vehicle hit the home during the 7 a.m. hour on June 8. Wilkerson confirmed no one was in the home at the time of the crash.

HEMSI and the Madison County Rescue Squad responded to the scene on Blue Spring Road. WAFF’s Tiffany Thompson witnessed the car’s driver being loaded into an ambulance at 7:50 a.m.

Blue Spring Road scene from another angle
Blue Spring Road scene from another angle(WAFF)

Huntsville Fire is installing temporary supports in the house following the crash. According to a Huntsville Fire official, the house is a total loss.

