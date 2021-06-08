Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Britt files paperwork to run for U.S. Senate

Katie Boyd Britt announces her U.S. Senate candidacy
Katie Boyd Britt announces her U.S. Senate candidacy(WTVY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The former president of the Business Council of Alabama who was also a longtime aide to Sen. Richard Shelby is running for U.S. Senate next year.

Katie Boyd Britt filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in the 2022 election.

While Britt has not officially announced a run, it has been long speculated that she could vie for the Senate seat being vacated by Shelby. She previously served as Shelby’s chief of staff.

Shelby announced in February at the age of 86 that he would not seek a seventh term.

