Athens Fire receives over $15,000 in grant money for new AEDs

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire and Rescue received a grant of nearly $15,000 from the Limestone County Legislative Delegation to purchase new automated external defibrillators.

The AEDs crews were using are at the end of their warranty dates, meaning effectiveness could not be promised. According to city officials, Fire Chief Al Hogan said the funding will purchase 7 packages and cases, 10 pediatric pads and six adult electrodes.

“Whenever we reach out to our Legislative Delegation, they try to support our needs,” Marks said. “This grant ensures our firefighters have the AEDs they need to respond to medical emergencies such as the one that occurred in May. We appreciate our legislators seeing the importance of these devices.”

Athens fire put the new AEDs to test after responding to an unresponsive person.

