Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

97-year-old claims diploma from Virginia high school

By Bruce Young
Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Graduation at Rockbridge County High School this year was unique.

It was the very first time they passed out diplomas outside, on the football field.

But for one recipient, it was a long time coming.

“I did finish three and a half years of high school,” said Ottie Marie Canady. “We had a large family, and I quit to help my mother when my father died.”

That was in 1943, and then she married and never quite got back to school.

“This was a total surprise,” she said. “Something I wasn’t expecting.”

“This is a very special occasion,” said RCHS Principal Mike Craft. “In all my years of education, I don’t think I’ve ever had this particular honor to give a graduate a diploma so far off from the intended date.”

She says not having the diploma hasn’t held her back at all.

“You name it, I’ve probably done it,” Canady said.

Traveling with her husband through his Army career, she held a range of jobs, once even being chosen over someone with a PhD. But her son thought she still needed her diploma.

“He just says, I thought that was one thing that you might like to have in your lifetime that you didn’t get,” Canady said.

And as she watched 240 other diplomas handed out, she was happy she got to go first.

“I was concerned about having to wait, you know, for a long time,” she said.

“You already waited a long time,” she was asked.

“Well, yes,” she laughed. “I waited a long time. Yes.”

And happy that she spent the years she waited well.

“Take every opportunity that comes your way, which I did,” Canady advised.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
Storm in Decatur leaves behind damage
Decatur residents cleaning up after Saturday storm left trees, powerlines down
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
Adarius Robinson was charged with domestic violence in connection to a Saturday morning...
Police arrest, charge one man following a shooting Saturday morning

Latest News

Rise in drug overdoses in Madison County
Madison County drug overdoses sky rocket in 2020
Black Restaurant Week happening in Huntsville ahead of Juneteenth.
Black Restaurant Week happening in Huntsville ahead of Juneteenth
AAMU vaccine clinic opening to walk-in appointments
Alabama A&M vaccine clinic seeing major appointment slow down
Marshall Space Flight Center
Employees at Marshall Space Flight Center return to on-site work
L.O.L. Surprise! Live
LOL! Surprise concert coming to Alabama