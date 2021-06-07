Unsettled and wet pattern for the week ahead

The forecast will get quite repetitive to start off the work week with highs in the low to middle 80s with daily chances for scattered rainfall and thunderstorms.

Scattered storms are expected to continue through sunset Monday night with just a few lingering showers for Tuesday morning, lows will stay warm and muggy in the upper 60s to low 70s. A very similar afternoon is in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s and partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered to numerous storms will develop in the afternoon. Any storms that do develop during the afternoon have the potential of bringing locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and 30+ mph wind gusts.

The rest of the work week will be very similar with highs in the low to middle 80s and increased humidity levels, no particular day will be a total washout but expect some possible weather delays in outside activities due to the rain and lightning threat. Most weather models are forecasting a consistent one to three inches of rain through the week, higher amounts will be possible in areas that see slow moving thunderstorms.

This is a typical “summer-like” pattern and this will continue through the rest of the week into next weekend.

