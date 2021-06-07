Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Rewards offered after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi

Do you recognize any of these people? They're believed to be involved in several fires at...
Do you recognize any of these people? They're believed to be involved in several fires at Walmart stores in south Alabama and Mississippi.(Source: Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Federal investigators are offering $2,500 rewards for tips leading to people who set fires inside Walmart stores in Alabama and Mississippi.

The FBI posted Saturday security camera photos of masked people inside stores in Mobile, Alabama, and Gulfport, Mississippi.

News outlets report firefighters extinguished a fire inside the Mobile store on May 28, and investigators concluded an accelerant was used to fuel it. No one was injured.

Two fires were reported Friday inside a Walmart store in Gulfport.

Gulfport police spokesman Jason DuCre told WALA-TV that investigators suspect the same people are responsible for the Gulfport and Mobile fires.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
FBI photo of Herrington as "MagaLumberjack"
Court documents state Madison man nicknamed “MagaLumberjack” charged with assaulting federal officer at January 6 riot
Derrick “DJ” Wiggins pictured on the left, Javion Brown pictured on the right
Two R.A. Hubbard football players killed in car wreck
Car crashes into home on Blue Spring Road
Car crashes into Huntsville home on Blue Spring Road

Latest News

Britney Oakley
Florence Police arrest suspect in June vehicle theft investigation
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Inmate stabbed at Bibb Correctional Facility
Decatur tennis courts to get an upgrade
Tennis courts in Decatur receiving needed maintenance
With that big worker shortage around the country, businesses are offering more incentives to...
More businesses offering signing bonuses to attract workers
Post-pandemic business expansion in Athens
Athens baby boutique grows throughout the pandemic