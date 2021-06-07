Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Police, fire crews respond to a car wreck in Florence Monday morning

Sirens
Sirens(Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car. | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence fire crews and Florence police Police responded to an accident involving a commercial vehicle in Florence on Monday morning.

According to the Florence Police Department, the wreck occurred around 10 a.m. near Helton Drive and Ironside Street. Authorities said injuries were obtained during this accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in critical condition after early morning crash in Huntsville
Man in critical condition after early morning crash in Huntsville
California woman arrested in Huntsville in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capital riot
California woman arrested in Huntsville for allegedly participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Read more below on the traffic disruption
City of Huntsville will begin Old Madison Pike Bridge demolition Sunday

Latest News

Controversy continues over the Confederate monument and flag in Marshall County
Controversy continues over Confederate monument in Marshall County
City Beautification Project in Decatur
City Beautification Project in Decatur
Hear from Chad Emerson, Downtown Huntsville Inc. CEO on the city's rapid growth
Hear from President & CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc., Chad Emerson
Unsettled and wet pattern for the week ahead
Unsettled and wet pattern for the week ahead
A portion of University Drive is closed due to a wreck
Bicyclist hit by car, killed on University Drive