Police, fire crews respond to a car wreck in Florence Monday morning

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence fire crews and Florence police Police responded to an accident involving a commercial vehicle in Florence on Monday morning.

According to the Florence Police Department, the wreck occurred around 10 a.m. near Helton Drive and Ironside Street. Authorities said injuries were obtained during this accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.