Police ask for assistance in locating Decatur man

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Officers said 31-year-old Elbert Junior Anderson is wanted on warrants including:

Trafficking in Illegal Drugs - 2 Counts

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - 5 Counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

If anyone has information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts, contact Investigator Will Halbrooks at 256-341-4664 or at whalbrooks@decatur-al.gov

