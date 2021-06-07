Mazda Toyota Manufacturing still looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We now know workers at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing will be building the Corolla Cross, but there are still thousands of hands needed to build it.

MTM already has a 1,600 person team, but there goal is set at 4,000 employees. Leaving more than 2,000 positions left to fill.

Janette Hostettler is the VP of Production at MTM and also known as the “Plant Mom.”

She said hiring has been a challenge, so far, but she still believes they have a competitive edge over other companies looking for help.

Hostettler said from the very beginning they have an extra level of care and concern for their team members.

She said everyone is welcomed by their team leaders and shown around the entire plant and then they begin a 2-3 week training process.

Hostettler said you can come in with literally zero understanding of how to build a car and they’ll show you.

”Each team member learns a a very meticulous way how to train, how to roll a bolt for example, how to hold a gun and once they go through that training, it takes about 2-3 weeks, then we take them onto the line.”

As for pay, Hostettler said employees start at $17 per hour with benefits, 401K and PTO.

If you want to apply, check the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing website to see what positions are open.

