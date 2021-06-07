Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing woman

Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing 25-year-old Madiline Miniclier.
Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing 25-year-old Madiline Miniclier.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating one woman.

HPD said 25-year-old Madiline Miniclier was last seen the morning of June 3. Miniclier was wearing a yellow shirt, gray tights and no shoes when she left the Downtown Rescue Mission.

Miniclier’s family is concerned for her health because of a medical condition that may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Miniclier’s whereabouts is asked to contact Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in critical condition after early morning crash in Huntsville
Man in critical condition after early morning crash in Huntsville
California woman arrested in Huntsville in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capital riot
California woman arrested in Huntsville for allegedly participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Read more below on the traffic disruption
City of Huntsville will begin Old Madison Pike Bridge demolition Sunday

Latest News

Controversy continues over the Confederate monument and flag in Marshall County
Controversy continues over Confederate monument in Marshall County
Hear from Chad Emerson, Downtown Huntsville Inc. CEO on the city's rapid growth
Hear from President & CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc., Chad Emerson
Unsettled and wet pattern for the week ahead
Unsettled and wet pattern for the week ahead
A portion of University Drive is closed due to a wreck
Bicyclist hit by car, killed on University Drive
Mayor Battle told WAFF 48 Monday, when the department is in the wrong it will be addressed to...
Huntsville mayor responds to officer leg stomping video