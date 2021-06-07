Huntsville police ask for help in locating missing woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating one woman.

HPD said 25-year-old Madiline Miniclier was last seen the morning of June 3. Miniclier was wearing a yellow shirt, gray tights and no shoes when she left the Downtown Rescue Mission.

Miniclier’s family is concerned for her health because of a medical condition that may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Miniclier’s whereabouts is asked to contact Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.

