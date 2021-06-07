Head coach Nick Saban signs 8 year contract extension

TUSCLOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Head coach Nick Saban is staying in T-Town! University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Monday that Saban and the University have agreed to a contract extension.

The new agreement will extend his current contract by three seasons to eight years and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through at least February 28, 2029.

The base salary and talent fee of $8.4 million for the current contract year will increase annually throughout the length of the contract. There will also be a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable at the end of the 2022 through 2025 contract years.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

Saban is entering his 15th season with the team and has led the tide to six national championships over the last 12 years, and seven Southeastern Conference championships. He currently holds a record of 170-23.

In his six national championship seasons at Alabama, his teams have gone 21-2 against top 10 opponents. Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll for at least one week for 13 straight years, which broke the record of seven established by Miami (1986-92).

Saban’s 127 wins over the past decade are the most for any Football Bowl Subdivision school during a 10-year span in the Associated Press poll era (since 1936).

