Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Advertisement

Head coach Nick Saban signs 8 year contract extension

Nick Saban receives the Coaches' Trophy for the third time since becoming UA's head coach....
Nick Saban receives the Coaches' Trophy for the third time since becoming UA's head coach. (Photo: Dennis Washington)
By Briana Jones
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCLOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Head coach Nick Saban is staying in T-Town! University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Monday that Saban and the University have agreed to a contract extension.

The new agreement will extend his current contract by three seasons to eight years and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through at least February 28, 2029.

The base salary and talent fee of $8.4 million for the current contract year will increase annually throughout the length of the contract. There will also be a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable at the end of the 2022 through 2025 contract years.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

Saban is entering his 15th season with the team and has led the tide to six national championships over the last 12 years, and seven Southeastern Conference championships. He currently holds a record of 170-23.

In his six national championship seasons at Alabama, his teams have gone 21-2 against top 10 opponents. Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll for at least one week for 13 straight years, which broke the record of seven established by Miami (1986-92).

Saban’s 127 wins over the past decade are the most for any Football Bowl Subdivision school during a 10-year span in the Associated Press poll era (since 1936).

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in critical condition after early morning crash in Huntsville
Man in critical condition after early morning crash in Huntsville
California woman arrested in Huntsville in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capital riot
California woman arrested in Huntsville for allegedly participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Read more below on the traffic disruption
City of Huntsville will begin Old Madison Pike Bridge demolition Sunday

Latest News

Clark takes pictures with prospects at Protective Stadium.
UAB football welcomes recruits back to campus
NCAA Baseball, Trash Pandas playing at home and more
NCAA Baseball, Trash Pandas playing at home and more
Jordan-Hares Stadium, Auburn University
Auburn’s Jordan Hare Stadium to be at full capacity for 2021 season
Alabama Softball College World Series, Trash Pandas baseball and more
Alabama Softball College World Series, Trash Pandas baseball and more