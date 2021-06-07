Deals
Fog and Showers Early this Morning

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Showers linger across the Valley early this morning in addition to patchy fog. Rain is likely to stick around a while longer before we dry up for a few hours.

Chances are our highs will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s once again. Rain will keep us from warming up too much this morning and afternoon.

For the afternoon, showers persist and a few thunderstorms may fire up. Flash flooding could potentially become a concern for the afternoon and evening hours for today and Tuesday.

The rest of the week consists of humid starts to your day in the 60s and 70s, on and off showers with highs ranging in the 80s.

Outside of this, we will see little change to the forecast.

Source: WAFF
