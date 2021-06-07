Controversy continues over Confederate monument in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group in Marshall County is calling on neighboring cities for help.

It’s been more than a year since group members asked the Marshall County Commission to remove the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse.

Today, a group of peaceful protesters attended the Guntersville City Council meeting as well as the Albertville Cty Council meeting. Those protesting say they want leaders in Marshall County cities to help motivate county commissioners to remove the Confederate monument and Confederate that stand in front of the courthouse.

”This is an issue that’s not going away and it needs to be addressed. At this point, it doesn’t matter which city address is it. We’re just tired of being ignored a year later,” said Unique Dunston.

Dunston attended today’s Guntersville City Council meeting and presented two resolutions for the mayor and city council members to consider.

“What we are hoping for is for the Guntersville City Council to listen to our concerns and our petition to encourage the county to take down the rebel flag and also to move the monument,” said Dunston.

But not everyone wants to see the flag currently waving in the sky removed or the monument relocated. During today’s city council meeting one man says the group’s requests are premature since the county commission has not yet made a decision.

But Unique thinks commissioners have had more than enough time.

“The Marshall County Commission refuses to bring it up in any of their meetings so they are just being silent on the issue,” said Dunston.

It’s important for you to know the cities in Marshall County do not have the power or authority to move the monument from courthouse grounds. That decision rests on the shoulders of the county commissioners.

“But, that’s not our point. We are not trying to give the city power to move it. We’re not asking the city to go and remove it illegally. All we’re asking is for our elected officials from any city to take a stand and say there is a better place for these Confederate monuments and flags to be placed,” added Dunston.

WAFF talked with the mayor of Guntersville, Leigh Dollar, and she says she will read the resolutions presented today and have discussions with the rest of the city council.

