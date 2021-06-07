Bicyclist hit by car, killed on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Coroner confirmed one man was killed Monday afternoon when he was riding a bicycle on University Drive and was hit by a car.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Oster Drive on Monday.

As a result, a portion of University Drive was closed for nearly two hours as emergency crews were on the scene.

It is still unclear what caused the wreck or the condition of the driver.

