Bicyclist hit by car, killed on University Drive

A portion of University Drive is closed due to a wreck(WAFF)
A portion of University Drive is closed due to a wreck(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Coroner confirmed one man was killed Monday afternoon when he was riding a bicycle on University Drive and was hit by a car.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Oster Drive on Monday.

As a result, a portion of University Drive was closed for nearly two hours as emergency crews were on the scene.

It is still unclear what caused the wreck or the condition of the driver.

WAFF will keep you updated as we learn more.

