ALEA’s K-9 Indy passes away

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some sad news from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). One of the agency’s Explosive Detection K-9s passed away Friday.

K-9 Indy started his career in 2011 and has faithfully served alongside his handler, a Special Agent with ALEA’s Bomb Squad, which is a highly trained specialized unit within the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The Bomb Squad is responsible for the safety and well-being of both citizens within Alabama as well as across the nation. They provide protection to first responders and individuals that respond to and are involved inexplosive-related incidents.

K-9 Indy has served in a multitude of major events, providing protection at Presidential Inaugurations in Washington, D.C. including President Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden. He also worked the 2018 Super Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. “Explosive Detection Dogs not only play an integral role within ALEA’s protection capabilities but are also a vital resource to surrounding agencies as we work with our law enforcement and public safety partners to ensure the security of our citizens and communities while attending major events,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “We are deeply grateful for K-9 Indy’s hard work and years of faithful service. He will truly be missed.

