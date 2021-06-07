Deals
Alabama deputy dies in rescue attempt on Gulf Coast

Deputy William H. (Bill) Smith
Deputy William H. (Bill) Smith(BCSO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama sheriff’s deputy who specialized in patrolling Gulf Coast beaches has died after a water rescue.

Watch full press briefing below:

News outlets report that two Baldwin County deputies were working on Fort Morgan Peninsula west of Gulf Shores on Sunday when several swimmers got into trouble in the water.

A deputy identified by the state attorney general’s office as 57-year-old Bill Smith died during the rescue attempt, although it was unclear what happened.

The swimmers and the other deputy survived.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

