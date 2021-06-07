33% of Alabamians have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; ADPH pushes for more

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the number of COVID-19 cases are down across the state, the Alabama Department of Public Health still says not enough Alabamians are vaccinated.

“We have a window right here; while our rates are low, to get people vaccinated and get this virus behind us,” Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers told WSFA.

Over 1.6 million Alabamians have received at least one shot, which is around 33% of the state’s population. The White House has asked for 70% of adults by the 4th of July.

“We won’t get there in Alabama,” Landers said. “We can’t get there in Alabama, given the rate that we have right now.”

A color-coded map of the state shows most counties are at low risk of COVID-19 spread in the community, but that does not mean it is impossible – especially for those traveling this summer.

Here is the latest Alabama Department of Public Health's COVID-19 risk map released June 4, 2021. (Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

“We have to remember people don’t just stay in one county. I mean they go from one county to another for work purposes, or for shopping or other social activities,” Landers said.

“Regardless of where you live, whether your risk indicator is high or low, consider your travel patterns, and you still absolutely need to get vaccinated.”

Over 70% of those 65 and up have had at least a shot. Landers said children and young adults should follow suit. Those 17 and younger are sitting at 2%, those 18 to 29 are at 21.4% and those 30 to 49 are at 13.9%.

“Young people are not invincible when it comes to this virus,” she said. “Nationally, adolescence actually represent a higher percentage of persons being hospitalized.”

Landers adds there has been much advancement in the past year during the fight against COVID-19.

“I’m very, very happy that we have made this much progress, but I don’t feel like we’ve made enough progress in terms of numbers of people vaccinated,” she said.

The public can access ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard Hub to search for vaccine sites by region.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.