More rain this evening with a stormy start to the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will continue for the rest of your Sunday evening with lows staying muggy in the upper 60s.

The forecast will get quite repetitive to start off the workweek with highs in the low to middle 80s on Monday and Tuesday with daily chances for scattered rainfall and thunderstorms. Any storms that do develop during the afternoon have the potential of bringing locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and 30+ mph wind gusts.

The rest of the workweek will be very similar with highs in the low to middle 80s and increased humidity levels, no particular day will be a total washout but expect some possible weather delays in outside activities due to the rain and lightning threat. Most weather models are forecasting a consistent one to three inches of rain through the week, higher amounts will be possible in areas that see slow-moving thunderstorms.

This is a typical “summer-like” pattern and this will continue through the rest of the week into next weekend.

