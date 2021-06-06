Deals
Lauderdale County remains persistent with mobile vaccine clinics despite declining numbers

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The number of people lining up to get the COVID vaccine is on a decline and now local leaders are concerned.

“The first few days were over 100 per clinic and then it started dwindling down to the 80s, 70s, and over the past three to four weeks it’s really dropped down to 20s and 10s,” said Mike Melton.

For Mike Melton and the Lauderdale county commission, the goal has been to get more people in rural areas vaccinated.

The solution: Mobile vaccine clinics.

But only 34 percent of people in Lauderdale county have received the first dose compared to the goal of 70 percent.

The last few weeks not many people have shown up.

“We have had a few days where only five people will show up all day long,” said Melton.

Melton said with these trailers, there’s a chance to meet that 70 percent.

“We’ve got plenty of parking, plenty of staging. We could probably do a little over 500 a day if we had that many arms that we can work with,” said Melton.

Those low numbers aren’t stopping their mission to get more shots in arms.

Next week, they’ll hit the road to their next stop: schools.

“Starting next week, the 7th, we’re going to be at Waterloo, the 8th at Central and then the 9th and 10th we’re going to be we’re going to be at Lauderdale County and Lexington,” said Melton.

He said that as long as the need is there, they will continue set up shop.

“We’re going to be out here for as long as we’re doing any good in the community,” said Melton.

Melton also said that you do not have to be a student to get a vaccine at the clinics at the high schools next week. In fact, they are encouraging anyone to go and get the shot.

The clinics will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

